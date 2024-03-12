Expand / Collapse search

Small plane slides off runway at Orlando Sanford International Airport

By Dani Medina
Orlando-Sanford International Airport
SANFORD, Fla. - A small plane slid off the runway at Orlando Sanford International Airport on Tuesday.

FOX 35 News is working to get additional information as to the cause. 

Last month, a training flight landed "short" at the airport and then crashed into an unoccupied parked plane, prompting several emergency vehicles to respond to the airport's tarmac, according to a spokesperson for the airport.

This is a developing story. 