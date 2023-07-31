Plane makes emergency landing in Central Florida field due to 'fuel problem': deputies

A small plane went down in Palm Bay on Monday morning and had to make an emergency landing, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the small, single-engine Yak 52 plane experienced a fuel problem and had to set down. The incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Centerlane Road.

Two people were on board, but no injuries were reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was on their way to the scene as of 12:15 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Photos from the City of Palm Bay show fire officials and deputies on the scene.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo: City of Palm Bay

This is a developing story.