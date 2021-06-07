Plan to prevent flood damage could cost New Smyrna Beach homeowners

article

A plan to prevent flood damage in New Smyrna Beach could cost homeowners tens of thousands of dollars.

The city is expected to finalize a nearly $2 million plan on Tuesday.

Homes along the coastal waters will be lifted about eight feet above the ground with concrete pilings.

MORE NEWS: Jeff Bezos, brother to join winner on New Shepard's 1st human space flight

A FEMA grant will cover 75 percent of the cost but the city and homeowners may have to spend over $25,000 to cover the rest.

The construction could also keep people away from their homes for six to eight months.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.