Plan to prevent flood damage could cost New Smyrna Beach homeowners
article
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A plan to prevent flood damage in New Smyrna Beach could cost homeowners tens of thousands of dollars.
The city is expected to finalize a nearly $2 million plan on Tuesday.
Homes along the coastal waters will be lifted about eight feet above the ground with concrete pilings.
MORE NEWS: Jeff Bezos, brother to join winner on New Shepard's 1st human space flight
A FEMA grant will cover 75 percent of the cost but the city and homeowners may have to spend over $25,000 to cover the rest.
The construction could also keep people away from their homes for six to eight months.
Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.
Advertisement