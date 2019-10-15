Pizza workers stop attempted armed robbery suspect

Titusville police released bodycam video of officers running into a Domino's pizza store and finding a worker holding a woman in a chokehold.

Police say Ashley McClintock, 36, walked into the pizza shop and tried to rob it.

They say she had a real gun and it was loaded, but cashier Jasmine Potts, 18, said she thought the gun was fake.

"I went over, I was like, 'OK, OK' and I got the money out and I went like I was able to put it on the counter and then I grabbed the gun somehow and twisted it toward her, and was trying to fight her for it," Potts said.

Co-worker Matthew Wise jumped into the fight.

“I thought about it for a second and just looked at the situation and I saw the gun was on the table. Jasmine’s hands was right on it. I thought, 'I’m gonna put her in a choke and see what happens,'” Wise said.

The employees say officers got there fast and immediately put McClintock in handcuffs.

“After interviewing her, it was obvious to us that she has a drug problem. She was desperate and she wanted money to buy drugs,” said Titusville Police Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson.

Word of who stopped the robbery has been spreading fast.

Wise says he’s been getting constant text messages from people asking if he’s OK.

“My dad was very proud. He was like, ‘That’s my girl.’ My mom was like, ‘That’s my girl,’” Potts said.

Investigators say they’re glad no one was hurt.