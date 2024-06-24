Pit bull taken from man who allegedly beat it with chain has new owner

A pit bull rescued from a suspected animal abuser in early February has a new owner, according to the animal shelter caring for the dog.

Bella is about four years old. Her previous owner is in the Volusia County Jail after deputies said he beat Bella with a chain in a gas station parking lot.

Jose Rivera, 31, is also accused of beating bystanders who tried to step in and help, along with child abuse and resisting arrest.

There were some concerns he might get Bella back if he got out of jail, but those dissipated after the Halifax Animal Shelter was able to get custody of the pup. Before being adopted last week, Bella was transferred to Helping Animals Live and Overcome (H.A.L.O.), a no-kill animal shelter.