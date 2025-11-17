Pilot walks away after small plane crashes near Palm Bay

The Brief A pilot walked away uninjured after a small plane crashed near Palm Bay. The aircraft struck the ground nose-first, with its tail caught in a tree. Investigators are still determining the cause and have not released details about the pilot.



A pilot escaped injury Monday evening after a small plane crashed near the intersection of Grant Road and Babcock Street Southeast in Palm Bay, authorities said.

The aircraft went down around 7 p.m., leaving its tail lodged in a tree and its nose buried in the ground.

A nearby resident told FOX 35 News he initially thought the impact was a car crash.

"We don't see this every day or every night," the resident said. "I think a lot of people here are in awe and like, ‘Wow!’

The pilot declined medical treatment and transport, and officials said all appropriate agencies have been notified as the investigation continues.

Authorities have not yet released information about what caused the crash or the identity of the pilot.