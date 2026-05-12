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Photos and videos: Strong storms moving through Central Florida

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Published  May 12, 2026 12:25pm EDT
Weather
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. -
Heavy rain and strong storms are moving through Central Florida. 

Parts of the area are under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Seminole County and Orange County are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 12:45 p.m.

Along with the heavy rain, hail was reported in the Lake Mary area. 

Hail in Lake Mary, Oviedo

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Marble-sized hail was found in Lake Mary on May 12, 2026. (Source: Noah Bergren)

Heavy rain in Oviedo

Heavy thunderstorms in Oviedo on May 12, 2026. (Source: Noah Bergren)

The Source: This story was written with information from the FOX 35 Storm Team. 

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