Photos and videos: Strong storms moving through Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. -
Heavy rain and strong storms are moving through Central Florida.
Parts of the area are under a severe thunderstorm warning.
Seminole County and Orange County are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 12:45 p.m.
Along with the heavy rain, hail was reported in the Lake Mary area.
Hail in Lake Mary, Oviedo
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Marble-sized hail was found in Lake Mary on May 12, 2026. (Source: Noah Bergren)
Heavy rain in Oviedo
Heavy thunderstorms in Oviedo on May 12, 2026. (Source: Noah Bergren)
The Source: This story was written with information from the FOX 35 Storm Team.