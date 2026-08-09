Clermont man killed after vehicle crashes into trees, overturns: FHP

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The Brief According to officials, the crash happened at approximately 2:12 a.m. on Greater Hills Boulevard, north of Charter Oaks Trail. Officials say the driver was transported to Orlando Health South Lake Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



A 36-year-old Clermont man was killed early Sunday morning after his vehicle crashed into two trees and overturned in Clermont.

According to officials, the crash happened at approximately 2:12 a.m. on Greater Hills Boulevard, north of Charter Oaks Trail.

What we know:

Troopers say the man was driving a 2007 Porsche Boxster northbound on Greater Hills Boulevard when, for reasons that remain unknown, the vehicle left the roadway to the left and struck a curb.

Reports suggest that the Porsche then continued traveling in a northwesterly direction before striking two trees. The impact caused the vehicle to overturn and come to rest on its roof.

Officials say the driver was transported to Orlando Health South Lake Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation. Authorities have not released additional information about what may have caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.