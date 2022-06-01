First look: Renderings show what future Margaritaville resort in Melbourne could look like

article

New renderings are giving an idea of what the Margaritaville project planned for the City of Melbourne could look like.

The city council voted 6-0 on the site plan approval last week on May 24.

The project is moving forward despite some opposition, as some residents expressed concerns over the environmental impact the project will have on the river.

The $50 million resort complex will be located along the Indian River on U.S. Highway 1 near NASA Boulevard.

It will have approximately 150 hotel rooms and five restaurants.

City leaders hope to have the project open for business around June 2024, barring any holdups.

The next reading/public hearing for the project is set for June 14, 2022.

