Beached 70-foot-long whale off coast of Venice

A beached whale estimated to be about 70 feet long is off the coast of Venice, according to officials.

The City of Venice says Venice Police and Sarasota County Sheriff's units are assisting Mote Marine Laboratory staff.

Courtesy: The City of Venice

The stranded whale is a sperm whale, according to experts.

The city says the whale is on a sandbar about 50 yards out from Service Club Park.

Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

Officials ask that people avoid the area to allow Mote staff to conduct their assessments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

