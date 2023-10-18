Photographer's nightmare: Camera equipment and unpublished wedding photos vanish at Denver airport

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photographer Amber Smith said her camera equipment and unpublished wedding photos disappeared at Denver International Airport. (Amber Smith)

A Utah photographer is searching for help after her camera equipment went missing at Denver International Airport along with unpublished photos she took at a recent wedding.

29-year-old Amber Smith said her black backpack, two Sony cameras (Sony A7riii, Sony A7C), and three camera lenses disappeared on October 8.

She was returning from a wedding shoot in St. Louis, Missouri, and was flying home with a layover in Denver.

RELATED: Nikon Small World photo contest shows life under the microscope

"I deplaned and realized I didn't have my camera bag," Smith told FOX Television Stations. "When I went back it was gone."

She said she later checked the airport's lost-and-found, but there was no camera. She now believes someone possibly stole the items.

"I have a report with the airline, a lost and found report with the Denver airport, and a police report," she continued. "A detective is currently on the case."

Smith was devastated over having to tell her newlywed clients that she didn't have the pictures from their occasion. She had two to three memory cards full of unedited, raw photos from their wedding.

RELATED: Nikon Small World photo contest shows life under the microscope

"So those photos are now gone," she explained. "I told the couple and offered them a full refund. I wish I could do more but funds are tight."

If you have any information, you can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).

This story was reported from Los Angeles.