Teen walking on tracks, struck by train in Edgewater, police say

A teenager is in serious condition after being struck by a train Monday afternoon in Edgewood, according to authorities.

Edgewater Police said a 14-year-old girl was walking on the train tracks when she was struck by a southbound train and thrown into a wooded area. She was transported to Halifax Medical Center in critical condition.

No other details were immediately released. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Edgewater Police Department at 386-424-2000.

