Person struck by bullet, crashes vehicle, Titusville Police say

A person inside a vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a bullet and crashing in Titusville, police said.

The Titusville Police Department tweeted at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday that shots were fired in the area of Singleton Avenue and Iris Street.

They said that a victim in a black Kia Soul was struck by a bullet and crashed into a commercial truck at Singleton Avenue and Garden Street.

The victim was reportedly transported with life-threatening injuries.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.