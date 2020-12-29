Person struck by bullet, crashes vehicle, Titusville Police say
article
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A person inside a vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a bullet and crashing in Titusville, police said.
The Titusville Police Department tweeted at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday that shots were fired in the area of Singleton Avenue and Iris Street.
They said that a victim in a black Kia Soul was struck by a bullet and crashed into a commercial truck at Singleton Avenue and Garden Street.
The victim was reportedly transported with life-threatening injuries.
This story is developing, check back for updates.
This story was written in Orlando, Florida.