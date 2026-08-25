NHC tracking 2 tropical waves in Atlantic: Tropical Storm Dolly next name on list

The Brief The National Hurricane Center is tracking two disturbances for potential tropical development. Invest 95L is east of Bermuda, and could become a short-lived tropical depression or storm on Tuesday, the NHC said. Invest 96L is southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands, and has a high chance of potential to become a tropical depression later this week.



The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two disturbances for potential tropical development in the Atlantic. One of those disturbances has a medium chance of development while the second has a high chance of development, the NHC said.

Tracking Invest 96L

Invest 96L is located off the coast of Africa, several hundred miles south-east of the Cabo Verde Islands. The NHC said this system is likely to become a tropical depression over the next day or two as it travels across the tropical Atlantic.

Development odds: 70%

Tracking Invest 95L

Invest 95L is several hundred miles north-east of Bermuda, and moving north-east at 20-25 mph, the NHC said. While showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized, the National Hurricane Center said it would become a short-lived tropical depression or storm Tuesday night. However, by Wednesday, it's expected to enter hostile conditions, which will end its development chances.

Any impacts to Florida?

Invest 95L, east of Bermuda, is not a threat towards the U.S. or Florida.

No immediate impacts from Invest 96L. The system still has a long way to go to make it across the tropical Atlantic, which means we're several days out from fully understanding its potential development, strength, or track. The latest computer models are also not in agreement with where Invest 96L could ultimately go.

When does hurricane season end?

Timeline:

The Atlantic hurricane season runs every year for six months, June 1 - November 30.

The most active months are typically between August, September, and October. The Atlantic season actually has two peaks: mid-September and mid-October, though activity tends to drop quickly after the second peak.

Storm names: Dolly is next on the list

Big picture view:

This year, we've already had Tropical Storms Arthur, Bertha, and Cristobal, all short-lived storms. The next names on the list are Cristobal, Dolly, and Edouard.

There are 21 tropical cyclone names issued every hurricane season – and they rotate every six years. Those names can sometimes be retired if a system is particularly deadly or destructive.

Below-average hurricane season forecast

Dig deeper:

Both the NOAA and Colorado State University (CSU) have forecast a below-average hurricane season, citing very strong El Niño conditions.

El Niño typically brings stronger wind shear across the Atlantic that can rip apart developing tropical systems.

However, below-average does not mean zero. Officials have warned that it only takes one storm to greatly impact a community. It's a good reminder to have your emergency kit prepared.