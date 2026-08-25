When a baby kangaroo broke its leg, the Brevard Zoo was there to help

The Brief A baby kangaroo with a broken leg is on the road to recovery at the Brevard Zoo. Zookeepers noticed the injury when the little one was still in her mother’s pouch. Holly is healing up well with round-the-clock care and support.



A baby red kangaroo named Holly is receiving around-the-clock care at the Brevard Zoo after somehow injuring her leg, likely while inside her mother's pouch, the zoo said.

A look at the X-ray

The backstory:

Staff members noticed Holly had a hurt leg in June, right around the time that she was six months old, the zoo said in a blog post.

X-rays confirmed the worst: a broken left leg.

"Mmm, something is definitely off here," recalled Lauren Hinson, director of animal programs at the Brevard Zoo.

While an injury like this would be deadly in the wild, zookeepers quickly stepped in to provide emergency care.

"Their bones are very fragile and moms sort of go around just doing their business jumping, hopping, boxing with the other and her left was just a casualty of that," Hinson said.

They do not know exactly how Holly hurt her leg, but said young kangaroos have fragile bones, especially when first learning to hop in and out of their mother's pouch.

Creating a full-time kangaroo nursery

Hinson quickly turned her office into a full-time kangaroo nursery and recovery center.

Rehabilitating a baby kangaroo requires intensive, 24/7 care.

Hinson has been bottle-feeding Holly every four hours—including in the middle of the night—for the past two months.

To simulate the warmth and safety of a natural pouch, Hinson carries Holly around in a makeshift pouch during the day and hangs it from a wooden structure in her office when working.

"It takes a lot of care, time, helping her get in and out of the pouch," Hinson said.

The specialized attention is paying off.

When Holly first arrived in Hinson's office, she couldn't place any weight on her leg. Today, she’s actively hopping around the room before settling in for naps.

"She can spend 15 to 20 minutes outside jumping around, being active," Hinson added.

Still recovering, but zoo staff are optimistic

What's next:

Holly’s journey isn't over yet. She may need one more surgery, and her leg will likely require permanent support.

"She actually has some hardware in her leg, so she's got a plate with some screws going through that will most likely stay in her permanently," Hinson said.

Zoo staff are optimistic.

"A long road for her, but she’s doing really well," Hinson said.