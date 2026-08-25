Central Florida remembers Dolly Parton’s music, attractions and lasting legacy

The Brief Central Florida fans are remembering Dolly Parton following her death at age 80. Parton left her mark on Orlando through Dixie Stampede and on tourism through Dollywood. Fans praised her ability to transcend country music and connect with generations of people.



Dolly Parton’s influence stretched far beyond country music, leaving a mark on Central Florida’s tourism industry and generations of fans who remembered the entertainer Tuesday following her death at age 80.

Parton once had a significant presence in Orlando through Dixie Stampede, a dinner attraction that combined live entertainment, horses and a meal. The Orlando location closed in 2008.

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Matt Roseboom, owner of Attractions Magazine, recalled visiting the Dixie Stampede attraction as well as Parton-related attractions elsewhere.

"I’ve been to the Dixie Stampede, as it was called then here in Orlando," Roseboom said. "I’ve also been to Dollywood Stampede in Branson, Missouri."

Roseboom described the Orlando attraction as a rodeo-style dinner theater that offered family entertainment centered around horses and live performances. He said attractions like those have become less common in Orlando over the years.

John Stine worked with Parton to launch the Orlando show and remembers receiving a personal welcome from the entertainer.

"It was a really special moment to get that note from Dolly welcoming me to the company," Stine said. "I’ll always cherish that."

Parton’s biggest mark on the attractions industry remains Dollywood, the Tennessee theme park that bears her name and reflects her influence throughout the property and its resorts. Roseboom said Parton frequently made appearances at the park, which also includes a museum dedicated to her life and career.

Dollywood said it planned to remain open following Parton’s death, saying that was what she would have wanted.

Fans remember Parton’s broad appeal

Tributes also poured in from the music and entertainment worlds.

Russ Rollins, host of "Monsters in the Morning" on Real Radio 104.1, said he became emotional when he learned of Parton’s death. His parents met Parton while flying to Hawaii in the 1970s, and he grew up hearing stories about the encounter.

"I swear I started to cry," Rollins said. "I come from a family — my family, Elvis and Dolly."

Rollins said Parton had an unusual ability to appeal to people regardless of whether they listened to country music.

"She truly kind of is one of the few people that unites us all, whether you like country music or not," Rollins said.

Parton sold more than 160 million albums, won 11 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Country Music, Rock & Roll and Songwriters halls of fame. Fans and media gathered Tuesday at her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which she received in 1984.

A legacy of literacy

For millions of children, Parton’s influence began with a book.

"The Little Engine That Could" is the first book children receive after enrolling in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a program that provides free books each month to children from birth to age 5.

Bryan Burns of the Rotary Club of College Park said Parton’s commitment to literacy was inspired by her father.

"Her dad was actually illiterate, and she chalked that up to him not having the same opportunities as other people," Burns said. "So what she wanted to do is she wanted to focus on early child literacy."

The Imagination Library has distributed more than 240 million books worldwide.

Rebekah Ludwig enrolled her son when he was only a few months old. She said the program will ensure Parton continues to influence children for years to come.

"That program is something that kids are still going to … her history is still going to be around as that program is around," Ludwig said.

From the songs heard around the world to books delivered to children’s homes, Parton left a legacy that continues to resonate with families across Central Florida and beyond.