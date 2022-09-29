High school gym transformed into shelter from Hurricane Ian in Osceola County

Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
19
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:21 PM EDT, Seminole County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 5:15 AM EDT, Osceola County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:59 AM EDT until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Osceola County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:24 AM EDT until THU 6:30 AM EDT, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:16 AM EDT until THU 6:15 AM EDT, Orange County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 4:45 AM EDT, Orange County, Osceola County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Polk County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 6:00 AM EDT, Brevard County, Orange County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Flood Warning
from WED 11:41 PM EDT until THU 5:30 AM EDT, Brevard County, Lake County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 5:30 AM EDT, Orange County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 5:45 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

High school gym transformed into shelter from Hurricane Ian in Osceola County

By
Published 
Osceola County
FOX 35 Orlando

Celebration - Hurricane shelters began filling up across Central Florida on Wednesday afternoon. Around 80 people gathered at Celebration High School.

"I was sitting in my mobile home, and it was swaying back and forth, and it was starting to leak from the roof it’s just not a safe place to be," one person told FOX 35 News. 

School officials transformed the gymnasium into a shelter space. Fabian Gamboa said he grabbed whatever he could before leaving his home.

"Passport, IDs," Gamboa explained. "My brother did pass away from cancer four years ago and the thing that’s most important to me is the picture of my brother… so you just have to grab what you can."

"We’re getting residents that are homeless and just trying to find a way out of the storm," said volunteer Conner Gilbert. "We have tourists that are here, just trying to find a safe place to ride it out this is something they’ve never experienced." 

Some donated blankets, pillows, and towels to help make the shelter stay more comfortable. Lori Uptown said, "I had a bunch extra, so I want to help out and give someone a good night's sleep."

"This shelter is really helpful to a lot of people. Everything is shut down," Dontay Hall told us.

Those seeking shelter were wondering how long they will be hunkering down there. "Maybe tomorrow night, Friday morning. I honestly don’t know. We’re not too sure," Gamboa said.

Volunteers said they will not lock out anyone needing assistance – everyone is invited at any time. 

As of 10:30 p.m., volunteers said Kissimmee Middle School's power went out and is running on a generator.
 