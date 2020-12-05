Pedestrian struck, killed along U.S. 441 near Mount Dora

article

The body of a man found along southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 441 near Mount Dora has been identified.

Mount Dora police investigated a report of a traffic fatality on Saturday around 6:26 a.m. and discovered 43-year-old Cameron Cruz along the roadway with traumatic injuries. Mount Dora Firefighters and Lake County EMS attempted life-saving measures; however, Cruz died at the scene.

Investigators said Cruz was walking southbound with traffic and staggered into the right travel lane as the vehicle approached. Due to the lighting in the area and the fact the deceased was wearing dark-colored clothing, the driver of the vehicle did not see him, according to a police spokesperson.

The driver of the vehicle left the accident scene not knowing he struck a pedestrian but did know he struck an object, police said. He returned to the accident location to talk to traffic homicide investigators and is cooperating with the investigation.