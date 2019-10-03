Pastor and radio host Brian Fulwider accused of sexual battery upon juvenile

A well-known Central Florida pastor has been arrested, accused of sexual battery upon a juvenile.

Winter Park Police say Brian Fulwider, 59, sexually battered a juvenile while he was a senior pastor at First Congregational Church in Winter Park, years ago.

He is currently president of Building US. He is also known as one of the “Three Wise Guys," as a co-host of the popular radio WMFE radio show “Friends Talking Faith,” and serves on the Interfaith Council of Central Florida.

"It’s an emotional time for me, because he’s a good friend," said Interfaith Council of Central Florida. Executive Director James Coffin, "and I greatly appreciated him."

Coffin added that Fulwider often helped others. He said he learned that an accusation had been lodged with the regional head of the United Church of Christ.

Police charged Fulwider with 30 counts of sex battery of a person younger than 18 by a person in position of custodial authority, saying it happened between 2005 and 2010, when the victim was underaged. They are now concerned there may be others who were victimized.

"I certainly will discuss it with my children, because at the bare minimum, I think it’s a really good teaching moment," said parent Annette Kodera.

Trish Meyer passes the church every day and said, "I hope there’s not any other victims."

A church spokesperson says Fulwider resigned seven years ago, after working there from 1999 to 2012. They were deeply pained to learn of the arrest and released a statement.

“We pray that any victim associated with this be given privacy in order to move forward and heal," the statement read, in part. "His status with the radio program and council is on hold completely."

Coffin said both the accused and accuser need to be taken seriously, so justice can prevail.

"I would have no reason to think there would be more [victims] out there. I would have no reason to think there was anyone out there, in my interaction with him. He’s a person I held in very high esteem."

A judge is having the pastor transferred to the Orange County Jail. Anyone with information on this,should call the Winter Park Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).