Passengers set sail out of Port Canaveral despite CDC warning not to cruise

Hundreds of passengers boarded the Disney Dream on Monday ready for their four-night cruise sailing out of Port Canaveral.

This trip comes just a few days after the CDC released new guidance saying all travelers, even vaccinated ones, should avoid cruising amid the spread of the omicron variant.

Jessica Brown and her family said that’s not stopping them. It’s their son’s very first cruise.

"We have all been vaccinated as well, and then my husband and I have been boosted as well," Brown said.

She says she knows there may be hiccups during the trip, like canceled stops or possible quarantines, but she is willing to roll with the punches.

"I am sure there are some people who are still worried, but you know, you just have to make your decision for you and your family. You know you and your family's situation," Brown said.

