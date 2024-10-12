Parts of Astor underwater as St. John's River continues to rise, threaten homes

Hurricane Milton may be over, but Central Florida is still under siege from the system.

The St. John’s River is expected to reach major flood stage by next week. The new threat comes with homes already underwater in Astor.

Grass is gone, and water has taken over people’s properties in the waterfront community that borders both Lake and Volusia counties.

Astor sits on the St. John’s River, and flooding isn't finished. More homes could still be in jeopardy as water levels rise.

"Continue to pay attention. This isn’t done," said Rep. Michael Waltz.

Milton may be behind us, but small creeks and rivers surrounding the St. John’s are starting to flush all the excess water out which is starting to take over the town with floodwaters.

We saw water flooding on most waterfront properties on Saturday afternoon. Patio furniture was sitting in standing water, and parking became pools.

"We’re round the clock operations making sure that the people here, the residents jeer in Astor are secure and safe," said Lake County Sheriff, Peyton Grinnell.

The sheriff also says, they have a 24/7 mobile command post stationed in Astor to make sure local residents are supported through the storm’s aftermath.

"The federal government is a partner with local government, state government and families. We want to make sure that the federal government does their part," said Senator Rick Scott.

The lawmaker says doing their part means making sure flooded families get assistance from FEMA and other resources.

Senator Scott says he’s also touring devastated areas in Florida with President Biden on Sunday to make sure Florida has what it needs to rebuild and recover from Milton.