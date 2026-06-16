Partner of Florida woman mauled to death by dogs released on bond in animal neglect case
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The longtime partner of a Florida woman who was mauled to death by two neighborhood dogs was released on bond following animal neglect charges in a separate investigation.
Donnell Smith, 47, who was set to make his first appearance before a judge on June 16, was released on bond prior to his initial scheduled hearing. His bond was set at $15,000.
The backstory:
Donnell Smith was the longtime partner of Cocoa woman Jodi Cowan, who was killed on May 19 by two neighborhood dogs.
Less than a month after Cowan's death, Smith was arrested on Monday, June 15, after being accused of locking three dogs inside his residence to die.
Jodi Cowan, 50, was killed after two dogs attacked her in a neighborhood, deputies say.
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey reported the dogs were left inside a trailer without access to food or water. After Cowan's death, the dogs were left in Smith's sole custody, the sheriff's office said.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Smith was taken into custody for animal cruelty, confinement of an animal without food or water and abandonment.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from Brevard County courts.