Florida woman mauled to death by escaped dogs: 'I do not feel safe,' neighbors say

The Brief Jodi Cowan was walking home on Blue Bonnet Drive when she was attacked and killed by two aggressive dogs that had been pacing a fence line. Security footage shows the dogs becoming increasingly agitated before launching a coordinated attack; Cowan’s partner witnessed the tragedy while attempting to save her. While law enforcement responded quickly, Cowan succumbed to her injuries at the hospital; neighbors now report living in fear as the investigation into the owner continues.



A quiet neighborhood in Cocoa has been left reeling after a horrific dog attack claimed the life of a local woman. The incident, captured on a neighbor's security camera, has sparked both intense grief and a demand for accountability from the community.

What we know:

What began as an ordinary Monday evening on Blue Bonnet Drive turned into a scene of unimaginable violence. Security footage from the area initially shows two dogs on the prowl, pacing a fence and becoming increasingly worked up by pets inside a yard.

As Jodi Cowan walked home, the tension escalated into a fatal encounter. By 2 a.m., Tuesday, May 19, the dogs launched themselves at her, and despite her desperate pleas for them to "get" away, they began ripping at her flesh. Cowan’s partner heard the commotion and sprinted to her aid, but the ferocity of the attack was overwhelming.

Jason Clisby, a close friend of the family, recalled the devastating phone call he received shortly after. "It was pretty clear," Clisby said. "He said his wife was dying right in front of him... he went through something no one should have to go through."

‘I do not feel safe’

What they're saying:

The community is struggling to balance their sorrow for the loss of a "welcoming" neighbor with a growing sense of fear for their own safety.

Jason Clisby, Family Friend: "[Jodi] was always so welcoming, had the biggest smile, incredibly nice, loved by everybody that met her."

Dominica Midkiff, Neighbor: "It’s just scary. It could have been a kid, it could have been our neighbors... even though I am in a fenced-in yard, I do not feel safe going to my car in the evenings."

What's next:

As the investigation continues, Brevard County officials have not yet confirmed if criminal charges will be filed against the owner of the dogs.

Residents say they will not feel a sense of peace until there is clear accountability. For now, a neighborhood once known for its quiet streets is left looking over its shoulder, mourning a woman remembered for her kindness while waiting for justice.

FOX 35 will continue to follow this story as more details regarding the investigation and potential charges are released.