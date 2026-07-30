Fiery Orange County crash leaves 5 hospitalized in critical condition

The Brief Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening at Lansar Boulevard and Iowa Woods Circle. One vehicle caught fire, and firefighters extricated three people trapped inside the wreckage. All five victims were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, including four trauma alerts.



Five people were hospitalized in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening that left one car engulfed in flames and required firefighters to rescue trapped occupants.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Landstar Boulevard and Iowa Woods Circle, according to investigators.

What we know:

Authorities said a 78-year-old Orlando man driving a Subaru Outback attempted to make a left turn from a stop sign onto Landstar Boulevard and pulled into the path of an oncoming Honda Civic.

The impact sent the Honda off the roadway and into a tree, where it caught fire. Firefighters cut the roof off the vehicle to rescue the occupants.

Investigators said the Honda was carrying three occupants, ages 18, 19 and 20. The Subaru's driver and a 49-year-old female passenger were also injured. All five were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

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A nearby resident described hearing the collision.

"It sounded like an explosion went off. And then I came outside. It was a real bad accident. The car was on fire," he told FOX 35 News.

The crash remains under investigation, and portions of the roadway were closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.