Watch live: Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak at news conference in Orlando

Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak at a news conference in Orlando on Wednesday.

DeSantis will be at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Orlando.

Florida Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas, Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner and Florida State Guard Executive Director Mark Thieme will also be in attendance.

The news conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m.

