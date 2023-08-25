Parents of terminally ill child frustrated with constant flooding of Florida home

The parents of a terminally ill child are frustrated with the lack of answers they’ve been given for the flooding on their property.

Kimberly Penny and Johnny Parker are parents to 12-year-old Zoe, who suffers from Sanfilippo Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that leads to serious health complications. Zoe cannot move around on her own, and she is constantly hooked to oxygen and other machines. During Hurricane Ian, the home flooded, and Zoe had to be rescued.

"The beanbag [chair] she’s in now was actually floating with her in it," Parker said. "There's no way to prepare for that. I mean, how do you prepare?"

With the help of the police department, the family was rescued. Zoe was able to get out of the house but was later placed in hospice, with a negative prognosis.

Kimberly and Johnny are working to make sure she’s never in that situation again. With that said, they are concerned about recent flooding on their property. Since Hurricane Ian, the water has pooled closer and closer to their home each time there is heavy rain.

"A 30-minute rainstorm last week [almost] came to our porch," Penny said.

Their concern is their house will flood again, putting their daughter’s life at risk. They said they’ve had conversations with city officials, who haven’t provided concrete solutions.

"I need action," Parker said. "If [the city] can't help my family and [they] won't let me help my family, what am I supposed to do?"

FOX 35 News reached out to Edgewater’s Public Information Officer, who provided more clarity on the stormwater infrastructure policies. They were unclear, however, how those policies apply to the specific property.

This is a developing story and more information is expected in the coming days.




