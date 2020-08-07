Parents look for high-tech at low cost, as sales tax holiday ends this weekend

Parents are getting ready to send kids back to school, looking for the best technology to buy during the state's Sales Tax Holiday.

At Best Buy in Sanford, there are computers of all types, laptops, tablets, and desktops. But which one is the best one? Sales associates at the electronics store say parents should do their homework before heading out to shop. However, if there are still questions, they are more than happy to help you make the best decision.

If you have several children on differing schedules, laptops or tablets are good options. Some people prefer a desktop if they want to have a designated area for studying at home.

Remember, the Sales Tax Holiday ends on Sunday, August 9 at 11:59 pm.