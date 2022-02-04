Parent makes bomb threat against Cocoa High School, officials say

article

Police have given the all clear after a bomb threat was allegedly made by an unidentified parent against Cocoa High School, officials said Friday.

According to Brevard Schools, the campus was closed off as law enforcement investigated. The threat came in around 7:30 a.m.

Everyone was evacuated from the school as a precaution.

"Cocoa High has received an all-clear from law enforcement after investigating and securing each building on campus. School operations have resumed as normal," Brevard Schools said in an update.

