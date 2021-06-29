Parade of tow trucks drive by hospital where Daytona officer is being treated

More than 50 tow trucks from across Central Florida gathered at Halifax Health for a vigil and parade Tuesday night.



Amanda Balboa said the event was organized in less than a day and brought companies from across the state that also donated checks to the family.

"We’ve got trucks coming from as far as Orlando, Tampa, the Melbourne area," she said.

The trucks lined up at 7 p.m. and activated their beacon lights. At 7:30 p.m., pastors held a prayer service.

"They’re watching and they’re overwhelmed with what you guys are doing," said Pastor Monzell Ford about the Raynor family who was able to see the ceremony from the hospital.

Stephen Bichay is one of the many tow truck drivers who attended the vigil. He described Officer Raynor as a great colleague.

"Dealt with him multiple times. Great guy. Awesome to work with," he said. "Roadwise, he’s there to shut down the road for us. Anything we needed, he was there."

As for Officer Raynor’s condition, the police department said in an update on Tuesday that he’s showing signs of improvement but has a long road ahead.