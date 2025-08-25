Palm Coast woman arrested as fugitive from Vermont after police chase, sheriff says

The Brief Flagler County deputies arrested 27-year-old Taylor Crowningshield, a Vermont fugitive wanted for robbery, assault and probation violation, after she tried to steal from a Palm Coast smoke shop and fled from law enforcement. She faces additional local charges including fleeing deputies, resisting arrest and attempted escape, and is being held without bond pending extradition.



A Vermont woman wanted on multiple warrants was arrested in Flagler County after deputies say she tried to steal from a Palm Coast smoke shop and then attempted to flee.

What we know:

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said deputies took 27-year-old Taylor Crowningshield into custody on August 18 after a chase that began outside Galaxy One Smoke Shop and ended at her residence on Bressler Lane.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Crowningshield was wanted in Vermont for robbery, assault and violation of probation since May 2024.

CREDIT: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies said Crowningshield ignored commands to stop, fled from deputies in her car, resisted arrest and later tried to run from a patrol vehicle before she was recaptured.

She was booked at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on her fugitive warrant and additional local charges including fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest without violence and attempted escape.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Rick Staly credited teamwork between local deputies, the Real Time Crime Center, and Vermont law enforcement agencies for the capture. "This woman was a fugitive and made the mistake of coming to Flagler County and then tried to steal from a local business. However, she quickly learned that only gets you taken to jail," Staly said.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Crowningshield is being held without bond pending extradition to Vermont.