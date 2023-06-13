'I will return': Fired Florida employee ransacks business, writes threatening note: affidavit

A Florida woman is facing charges after she allegedly went to her former employer's business, ransacked the place, and left a handwritten note saying she'd be back "to get everything that's owed to her," the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.

"Love me XOXOXO," the note ended, according to the report.

Deputies responded to the America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses on State Road 100 on June 2, 2023, and found papers strewn across the floor, the note on the calendar, and a number of items reported to be missing, including couch cushions, chairs, designer sunglasses, a coffee pot, and a mini fridge.

Chrystal Lee was arrested for burglarizing a job she was recently fired from, according to deputies.

Employees suspected that it was a former employee – later identified as Chrystal Lee – who was placed on leave a couple of weeks ago and then let go, according to the report.

A manager told deputies that Lee had been seen in the parking lot of the business after her firing, and had reportedly sent threatening text messages to other employees, the report said.

A Flagler County deputy went to the woman's home where the missing items were in "plain view," the affidavit said.

Lee, in an interview with deputies, admitted to going to the business and taking some items, then said she'd return the white sofa cushions because it was ugly, the report said.

She was booked into jail under suspicion of stalking, grand theft, and burglary, and was being held on a $7,500 bond, officials said.