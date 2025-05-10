Palm Coast mayor sues city amid council infighting over appointment

The Brief Palm Coast Mayor Mike Norris is suing the city, claiming a council member is unlawfully holding office. The lawsuit targets Councilman Charles Gambaro, who was appointed rather than elected, allegedly violating the city charter. The legal battle follows a no-confidence vote against Norris and highlights growing tensions within the city council.



Political tensions in Palm Coast have escalated after Mayor Mike Norris filed a lawsuit against the city, alleging a council member is unlawfully holding office and accusing the City Council of violating the city charter.

What we know:

Palm Coast Mayor Mike Norris has filed a lawsuit against the city, alleging that Councilman Charles Gambaro is unlawfully holding office.

The lawsuit argues that Gambaro’s appointment, which occurred in October 2024 after the resignation of Councilwoman Cathy Heighter, violated the city charter. According to the charter, any appointment to a vacant seat should only last until the next regularly scheduled election.

Norris contends that an election should have been held last November and is asking a judge to order one now.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the court will interpret the city charter language and whether the appointment of Gambaro will ultimately be deemed invalid. The timeline for a potential special election, if ordered, is also unknown.

The backstory:

The conflict follows a series of sharp tensions in Palm Coast politics. Norris, who took office only months ago, has clashed repeatedly with other council members.

Gambaro was appointed following Heighter’s resignation to fill her unexpired term. The appointment, approved by the council, has since become an issue as Norris challenges its legality.

Tensions escalated further when the council issued a vote of no confidence in Norris, citing alleged charter violations and misconduct.

What's next:

If a judge rules in Norris’s favor, the city could be forced to hold a special election to determine who lawfully occupies Gambaro’s seat.

