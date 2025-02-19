Palm Coast man arrested after confrontation with Flagler County deputies

article

The Brief Deputies responded to a disturbance in Palm Coast, where they found four people arguing in the street, including Ty Jackson, 24, who was yelling at others. When Deputy Evan Bishop tried to separate the group, Jackson ignored orders, swatted at the deputy’s arm, and resisted arrest before being handcuffed. Jackson was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest, booked into jail, and later released on a $2,000 bond.



A Palm Coast man was arrested Saturday afternoon after a disturbance that led to a confrontation with deputies, authorities said.

What we know:

Deputies responded to a reported physical disturbance on Selma Trail, where they found four individuals engaged in a verbal altercation in the roadway, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Evan Bishop made contact with one of the individuals, later identified as Ty Jackson, 24, who was actively yelling at the others. As Bishop attempted to separate the parties and de-escalate the situation, he directed Jackson to walk toward a patrol vehicle. Jackson repeatedly turned back to yell at the others and tried to move around Bishop to re-engage them, deputies said.

When Bishop attempted to prevent him from doing so, Jackson swatted at the deputy’s arm, according to the sheriff’s office. Bishop then tried to detain Jackson, who resisted by locking his arms in front of his body. Deputy Rick Stanford arrived and assisted in securing Jackson in handcuffs before placing him in a patrol vehicle.

The other three individuals told deputies that the altercation had remained verbal and had not become physical.

Jackson was arrested on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence. He was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and later released on a $2,000 bond.

"If you batter a deputy sheriff, you’ll end up in jail. It’s as simple as that," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. "Our deputies were trying to do their job and defuse a disturbance before it became more serious, but this guy could not control his temper and got himself a trip to the Green Roof Inn charged with a felony."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: