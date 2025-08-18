Palm Coast man accused of choking pregnant woman during domestic dispute, sheriff says

The Brief A Palm Coast man was arrested for choking a pregnant woman and taking her phone during an argument. Deputies say 29-year-old Joudanie Alvarez Yournet was later found with a drone and taken into custody. He faces multiple charges and is being held on $46,000 bond.



A Palm Coast man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he choked a pregnant woman during an argument Sunday and tried to stop her from calling for help.

What we know:

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, a witness reported seeing a man on the ground holding a woman in a chokehold in the S-Section of Palm Coast. The witness told deputies the woman screamed for help and tried to call law enforcement before the man, identified as 29-year-old Joudanie Alvarez Yournet, took her phone and fled.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Deputies launched a drone to search the area and quickly found Alvarez Yournet walking behind a nearby residence. He was arrested on charges of domestic battery by strangulation, domestic aggravated battery on a pregnant person, petit theft and hindering communication with law enforcement.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Rick Staly praised the witness who called 911. "That call may have just saved her life and helped us get this guy and take him to the Green Roof Inn where he can cool down and think about his temper," Staly said in a statement, referring to the county jail.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Alvarez Yournet is being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on $46,000 bond. Deputies noted he was previously arrested in July 2023 for domestic battery involving the same victim.