Palm Coast authorities searching for runaway teen last seen on Randolph Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager who ran away overnight in Palm Coast.
What we know:
Seventeen-year-old Larissa Porterfield-Delong was last seen heading eastbound on Randolph Drive. She is described as a mixed-race female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Authorities say she was wearing a black top and black shorts when she was last seen.
Porterfield-Delong has a distinctive neck tattoo that reads "ELIYAH MOTTS," according to the sheriff’s office.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.