Palm Coast authorities searching for runaway teen last seen on Randolph Drive

The Brief The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 17-year-old runaway Larissa Porterfield-Delong, last seen overnight heading east on Randolph Drive in Palm Coast. She was wearing a black top and shorts and has a neck tattoo reading "ELIYAH MOTTS."



The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager who ran away overnight in Palm Coast.

What we know:

Seventeen-year-old Larissa Porterfield-Delong was last seen heading eastbound on Randolph Drive. She is described as a mixed-race female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say she was wearing a black top and black shorts when she was last seen.

Porterfield-Delong has a distinctive neck tattoo that reads "ELIYAH MOTTS," according to the sheriff’s office.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911.