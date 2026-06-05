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Palm Bay Walmart evacuated over bomb threat, police say

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Palm Bay
Published June 5, 2026 9:27 AM EDT
Published June 5, 2026 9:27 AM EDT

The Brief

    • A Walmart store in Palm Bay has been evacuated due to a reported bomb threat, according to Palm Bay Police.
    • The store is located at 1040 Malabar Rd SE in Palm Bay.
    • Police said the threat was called in to the police department's communication dispatch center.
    • The Brevard County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad is on scene.

PALM BAY, Fla. - The Palm Bay Police Department and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad are on scene of the Walmart store on Malabar Road, police said.

A police spokesperson told FOX 35 that the store has been evacuated, and the immediate area has been closed, while authorities investigate a reported bomb threat.

Police said the threat was called in to the communication dispatch center.

Authorities have asked people to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.

The Source: The information is from the Palm Bay Police Department.

Palm Bay