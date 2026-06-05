Palm Bay Walmart evacuated over bomb threat, police say

The Brief A Walmart store in Palm Bay has been evacuated due to a reported bomb threat, according to Palm Bay Police. The store is located at 1040 Malabar Rd SE in Palm Bay. Police said the threat was called in to the police department's communication dispatch center. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad is on scene.



The Palm Bay Police Department and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad are on scene of the Walmart store on Malabar Road, police said.

A police spokesperson told FOX 35 that the store has been evacuated, and the immediate area has been closed, while authorities investigate a reported bomb threat.

Police said the threat was called in to the communication dispatch center.

Authorities have asked people to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.