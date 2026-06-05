Palm Bay Walmart evacuated over bomb threat, police say
PALM BAY, Fla. - The Palm Bay Police Department and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad are on scene of the Walmart store on Malabar Road, police said.
A police spokesperson told FOX 35 that the store has been evacuated, and the immediate area has been closed, while authorities investigate a reported bomb threat.
Police said the threat was called in to the communication dispatch center.
Authorities have asked people to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.
The Source: The information is from the Palm Bay Police Department.