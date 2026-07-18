1 dead after motorcycle collides with semi-truck in Orange County: FHP

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The Brief According to officials, the crash occurred at approximately 2:11 a.m. on Saturday. The semi-truck was directly ahead of the motorcycle when the rider failed to slow down, causing the front of the Suzuki to collide with the rear of the double trailer. Troopers said the 27-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.



A 27-year-old Kissimmee man was killed early Saturday morning after his motorcycle struck the back of a semi-truck on Taft Vineland Road.

According to officials, the crash occurred at approximately 2:11 a.m. on Saturday.

Reports suggest that both vehicles; a 2025 Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle and a 2023 Volvo semi-truck pulling a double trailer—were traveling eastbound on Taft Vineland Road, approaching the intersection of Sidney Hayes Road.

Officials say the semi-truck was directly ahead of the motorcycle when the rider failed to slow down, causing the front of the Suzuki to collide with the rear of the double trailer.

Troopers said the 27-year-old motorcyclist sustained deadly injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured, did not require medical transport, and remained at the scene. The cause of the collision remains under active investigation.