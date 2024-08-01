Palm Bay's $1 million project to rebuild shoreline at parks damaged by hurricanes

Before a major tropical storm or hurricane makes landfall over Florida, one city in Brevard County is working hard to save its shoreline that has been already ravaged by hurricanes over the years.

Castaways Point Park and Stearns Point Park in Palm Bay will be closed from July 29 through the beginning of December, part of a four-month, $1 million project to restore their shorelines. Both parks are expected to reopen by December 5.

The goal is to stabilize the shoreline, which has been eroded over the years. One parks official told FOX 35's Esther Bower that 3-5 of the parks' shorelines have been lost over the years. Both were hit hard by Hurricane Ian and Nicole.

"We would hate to lose any more of the park," said Steve Whidden, facilities division manager for the City of Palm Bay's parks and facilities department. He noted that trees have been uprooted and that there were jagged rocks.

The $1.3 million project plans to rebuild and stabilize the shoreline in three phases:

First: Put small rocks down on the bottom to create a bed

Second: Add a geotextile fabric

Third: Top it with larger rocks

"We’re not only replacing what’s missing," said the park official. "We’re also doing mitigation so future storms do less damage," Whidden said.

Those in the area will notice closure signs in front of the park. They're asking people to stay away while crews work on the project.

"If it’s going to improve and they’re going to make it much better than what it was, I’m okay with that," said Correia.

The city said both parks will be much stronger with 8 to 12 feet of stone securing the shoreline during storms.