Here's why you may see heavy smoke in this Florida city for the next couple of days

A large mulch fire in Brevard County could cause some heavy smoke in the air for a day or two, officials said.

The fire is burning in an open area of land away from homes and buildings on Babcock St NE and Malabar Road in Palm Bay, according to the Palm Bay Fire Rescue Department.

Crews have been working on the fire for several hours, but because of the denseness of the mulch and size of the debris pile, the fire will likely continue to produce large amounts of smoke.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Photo courtesy of Brevard County Fire Rescue)

"Water streams from our apparatus cannot penetrate to the bottom of the pile, so the issue won't be completely mitigated for some time," Assistant Palm Bay Fire Chief John Ringleb said in a statement.

At this time, there have been no reports of injuries or property damage.