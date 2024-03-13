Palm Bay man wanted for running over motorcyclist before driving away: Police

article

A driver accused of running over a motorcyclist before fleeing the scene has been identified, Palm Bay police said.

Armando Martinez, 23, was identified as the driver of a white Ford truck that ran over a motorcyclist waiting to make a turn at the stop sign intersection of Eldron Blvd SE and Collins St SE.

Surveillance footage shows Martinez fleeing from the scene.

Martinez is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, and driving while having a suspended license.

Anyone with information on Martinez's whereabouts is asked to call the Palm Bay Police Department at 321-952-3456.