Owner of stolen tiny home out of Florida offering reward for its return

Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The owner of a stolen tiny home is looking for the person who nabbed his property – and he's offering a reward for its return. 

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, an unfinished tiny home was removed from a property in Leesburg without the owner's knowledge or permission. 

The incident happened on July 21 and the owner is now offering a $5,000 reward. 

If anyone has any information on the stolen tiny home, call 352-343-9529 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477. 