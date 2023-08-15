Young Lake County students get lost after exiting school bus at wrong stop

Parents panicked when two young kids could not find their home after they got off at the wrong bus stop after school.

Now they're looking for answers from the school district, trying to figure out how it happened. It was just the third day of school in Lake County and a brand-new bus stop for a 6 and 10-year-old.

"I realized there was a problem when the boys didn’t get off the bus at the bus stop," Angie Harvey said.

Harvey had been watching her two grandsons while their parents were out of town. Their mother panicked when she got word her boys didn't make it home from school.

"The world is so scary now," said Krystin Grimes, the boys' mother. "There’s no telling who could have snatched them."

Grimes feared the worst and called the school. It turns out the boys got off their bus just over a mile away from where they were supposed to, at a different stop. Making matters worse, the family is new to that part of Lake County.

"I think they were scared because they knew they were lost, and they didn’t know how to get home," Harvey said.

Wandering around the strange neighborhood, the brothers stopped a man and asked for help.

"These two little guys come walking down the road and asked me if they could use my phone," said Michael James, who happened to be standing outside his home.

As a registered nurse, he worried about the kids walking down a busy road in the heat.

"My brain immediately goes to how many kids were walking down the side of the road today, because they got off on the wrong stop," James said.

About a half hour later, James decided to drive the boys home.

"I still have not heard from the school," Grimes said. "I’ve called twice today and left different messages for the principal."

The Lake County School District told FOX 35 that bus drivers are supposed to know which bus stops students are supposed to be dropped off at, and have a list to follow. A spokesperson for the district said the drivers are still getting to know the riders and their lists aren't final.

"If they can’t have that together, then I don’t think that they’re qualified to work for a school," Grimes said.