Oviedo woman shocked to discover tires stolen off car

Oviedo resident Laura Cooper made a horrible discovery Monday morning on her way to work. She noticed her front passenger-side tire was missing.

“And then I walked around the car and those two were off on the driver's side.”

In total, all four of her Toyota Camry tires were missing. In addition to the tires, the rims and lug nuts were gone two. The car was left to rest on two small bricks on each side.

Cooper realized she “had no way to get to work”.

Cooper said she park her car the night before on an Oviedo city street outside her apartment unit. She noticed no other cars parked on the street had their tires taken.

Just a month ago, a similar theft happened at Audubon Villas Condominiums in Orlando. Two residents there found their cars missing rims and tires.

This is also not the first time tires have been stolen in the city of Oviedo. Cooper said many people reached out to her after she posted pictures of her car without tires, adding the crime had happened to them too.

Cooper said her tires were standard issue. Her car was fairly new, a 2018 model. In addition to her tires, Cooper said the thieves took her new car feeling.

