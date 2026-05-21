Overturned tractor-trailer leaking chlorine shuts down I-4 ramp in Maitland

The Brief An overturned tractor-trailer caused major traffic delays in Maitland on Thursday. Officials said the truck overturned on the eastbound Maitland Boulevard ramp to I-4 and leaked chlorine. No injuries were reported, but the ramp is expected to remain closed for an extended period.



An overturned tractor-trailer carrying chlorine caused lane closures and traffic disruptions Thursday in Maitland, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the semi was traveling eastbound on the Maitland Boulevard on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 4 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, causing the truck to overturn onto the right shoulder.

An overturned tractor-trailer carrying chlorine caused lane closures and traffic disruptions Thursday in Maitland, officials said. [Credit: FDOT]

Authorities said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ An overturned tractor-trailer carrying chlorine caused lane closures and traffic disruptions Thursday in Maitland, officials said.

The City of Maitland said one lane of eastbound Maitland Boulevard and the eastbound I-4 on-ramp were closed because of a chemical leak involving chlorine. Orange County hazardous materials crews responded to the scene.

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Officials warned motorists to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what led to the crash.