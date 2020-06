article

The westbound exit ramp from I-4 to US-192 is closed after a semi-truck overturned in Osceola County.

FOX 35's Kristin Giannas advises that drivers exit I-4 at Osceola Parkway, which is exit 65, as heavy delays are expected.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 Orlando