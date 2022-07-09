Overturned dump truck crash with injuries closes part of State Road 417 in Orange County

A dump truck overturned on Saturday, shutting down the northbound lanes of State Road 417 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

The truck overturned at mile marker 7 and is blocking the lanes. Troopers say there are injuries from a vehicle crash, but did not mention the number of victims or how the crash happened.

FHP tweeted photos of the dump truck completely upside-down on the highway with trash dumped across the lanes.

The E-PASS lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted through the toll booth.

Drivers are being warned to travel with caution.

