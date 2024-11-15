Expand / Collapse search

Overseas ballots break tie in West Melbourne City Council race

Published  November 15, 2024 7:57pm EST
Brevard County
The West Melbourne City Council race, which had been tied, has now been decided. Stephen Phrampus won by a single vote after overseas ballots were counted. Phrampus received 4,995 votes, edging out Adam Gaffney, who tallied 4,994 votes.

The final count came after the last overseas mail-in ballots were returned to Brevard County.  

Previously, the race was so close it was expected to be decided by a coin toss. However, the overseas ballots tipped the scale in Phrampus' favor, making him the official winner of the tight contest.

