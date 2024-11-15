Overseas ballots break tie in West Melbourne City Council race
WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - The West Melbourne City Council race, which had been tied, has now been decided.
Stephen Phrampus won by a single vote after overseas ballots were counted. Phrampus received 4,995 votes, edging out Adam Gaffney, who tallied 4,994 votes.
The final count came after the last overseas mail-in ballots were returned to Brevard County.
Previously, the race was so close it was expected to be decided by a coin toss. However, the overseas ballots tipped the scale in Phrampus' favor, making him the official winner of the tight contest.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX 35 News app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV