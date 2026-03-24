Over 70 Lake Mary apartment units deemed 'unsafe for occupancy' after months-long fire damage

The Brief Over 70 apartments at a Lake Mary complex were declared unsafe for occupancy. One of the affected residents, Jennifer Falter, told FOX 35, her unit was being condemned. Residents living in the remainder of the affected units were relocated to available apartments within the complex, the fire department reported.



Over 70 apartment units at the Pebble Creek at Lake Mary apartment complex are now identified as unsafe for occupancy following a fire in February.

The Seminole County Fire Department reported on March 24 that 72 apartment units at the Pebble Creek apartments – located at 780 Creekwater Terrace – are not safe to live in. Of the 72 identified units, 48 were unoccupied. Residents living in the remainder of the affected units were relocated to available apartments within the complex, the fire department reported.

What we know:

During a Feb. 27 fire, materials in a wall caught on fire while work was conducted on a stairwell.

As a result, smoke impacted multiple units – which required fire crews to open parts of the building to ensure that the fire didn't spread, a fire department spokesperson said March 24.

In an assessment, "deficiencies were identified," the department said, in the stairwell and other structural elements.

‘Condemned apartment’

What they're saying:

One of the affected residents, Jennifer Falter, told FOX 35 crews conducted a check to the "very heavy and metal" stairs on Monday.

She described the stairs as "looking a little rough," thinking the check was normal.

By 5 p.m., Tuesday, Falter said she received notice that her apartment was condemned, and she'd have one hour to vacate. Caution tape and red signs were put up around her unit, she said.

Red Cross assisting

Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers assisted with assessing the situation and offering affected residents water and snacks, the organization said in a statement to FOX 35.