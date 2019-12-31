Over 100 gators gather at 'Deep Hole' in Myakka River State Park

article

It's one of the best places in Florida to spot alligators, and when the conditions are right, they come out in droves.

The gators gather at the "Deep Hole" sinkhole at Myakka River State Park near Sarasota. According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the sinkhole is 295 feet wide and about 130 feet deep.

Deep Hole is engulfed by Lower Myakka Lake during the rainy season, but acts like a fish trap when the water levels are low.

That means that during the dry season, the area is teeming with gators looking for a meal.

"Hungry alligators will congregate here to feed, creating quite a magnificent wildlife spectacle," state environmental officials noted.

Miri Hardy visited the area on Christmas Day and spotted dozens of the reptiles gathered around Deep Hole, saying she counted over 100 gators "packed like sardines in a tin can."

Access to the park's wilderness preserve is limited to 30 people per day. Those who wish to visit must register at the ranger station the day of their trip, with permits issued on a first-come, first-serve basis.

