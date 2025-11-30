Osceola Sheriff's Office: Deputies trying to get man to come out from underneath mobile home

Osceola County Sheriff's deputies have been on the scene at a mobile home park since early this morning after spotting a man who crawled underneath one of the units while they were investigating another call, a spokesperson says.



According to Capt. Kim Montes, deputies were at the park near Biscayne Road and Seville Drive around 1:25am on an unrelated incident when they heard shots fired.



While investigating the shots, they came across a weapon and saw that someone had crawled under a mobile home.



Several other units responded as deputies tried to get the person to come out.



Capt. Montes said pepper balls and gas were used at one point, but the man did not emerge from his hiding spot.



So far there is no evidence the man committed any crime or is even associated with the weapon found, but deputies would like to find out why he went under the home, Montes said.



